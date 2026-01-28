Florida cold weather: County-by-county forecast, timeline, impacts & concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold weather advisories, frost advisories, and freeze warnings have been issued for various counties in Central Florida as bitter cold temperatures arrive on Wednesday night, Thursday morning, and this weekend – when the coldest temperatures are expected.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s and 30s, while strong, gusty winds bring the wind chill (or "feels like" temperature) into the low teens, cold in some spots, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. There is even the chance for potential snow flurries this weekend in northern Florida.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of when the coldest air could arrive, how cold it could get, and how long it could last.
What to expect in Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties
What to expect in Flagler, Seminole, and Volusia counties
What to expect in Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties
What to expect in Polk County
What to expect in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties
Snow forecast: Could it snow again in Florida?
There are two areas where there is the potential for snowflakes to form in Florida: along the Gulf Coast, near Tampa, and along the eastern coast, near Jacksonville.
Due to a strong low pressure system northeast of Florida, there is a chance it could push some snowflakes into Jacksonville and potentially Flagler County on Saturday night.
Snow in Tampa? ‘Gulf Effect’ snow flurries are possible
Similar to Lake Effect Snow in the Great Lakes and Upstate New York, there is a chance for some snow flurries off the Gulf Coast, near Tampa.
A freezing, arctic airmass will blow wind over the warm Gulf waters (water temps. in the 60s), which creates instability. Clouds form, then showers form, and instead of being rain showers, they can turn into snow flurries.
Is this rare?
Gulf Effect flurries have happened before, but are very rare. They require the perfect meteorological setup. Which, while still a very low chance, is possible from Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.
Didn't it snow a couple of weeks ago? Yes!
A couple of weeks ago, snow fell in parts of the Florida Panhandle, marking back-to-back years when snow fell in January. It was too warm for the snow to stick around for a while, but for a few minutes, the highways were dusted with snow.
You can view some of our previous coverage below.
The Source: The information is from the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Weather Service.