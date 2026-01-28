Florida cold weather: County-by-county forecast, timeline, impacts & concerns

The Brief Bundle up, Florida! Orlando and the surrounding areas will experience bitter, winter-like temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Osceola, and Brevard County are under a cold weather advisory. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. The wind chill will make temperatures feel like their in the low 20s and 30s. A freeze warning has been issued for Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Osceola, and Okeechobee counties. A frost advisory is in effect along the coast, primarily Volusia, Brevard, and Indian River County.



Cold weather advisories, frost advisories, and freeze warnings have been issued for various counties in Central Florida as bitter cold temperatures arrive on Wednesday night, Thursday morning, and this weekend – when the coldest temperatures are expected.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s and 30s, while strong, gusty winds bring the wind chill (or "feels like" temperature) into the low teens, cold in some spots, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team. There is even the chance for potential snow flurries this weekend in northern Florida.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of when the coldest air could arrive, how cold it could get, and how long it could last.

What to expect in Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties

What to expect in Flagler, Seminole, and Volusia counties

What to expect in Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties

What to expect in Polk County

What to expect in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties

Snow forecast: Could it snow again in Florida?

There are two areas where there is the potential for snowflakes to form in Florida: along the Gulf Coast, near Tampa, and along the eastern coast, near Jacksonville.

Due to a strong low pressure system northeast of Florida, there is a chance it could push some snowflakes into Jacksonville and potentially Flagler County on Saturday night.

Snow in Tampa? ‘Gulf Effect’ snow flurries are possible

Similar to Lake Effect Snow in the Great Lakes and Upstate New York, there is a chance for some snow flurries off the Gulf Coast, near Tampa.

A freezing, arctic airmass will blow wind over the warm Gulf waters (water temps. in the 60s), which creates instability. Clouds form, then showers form, and instead of being rain showers, they can turn into snow flurries.

Is this rare?

Gulf Effect flurries have happened before, but are very rare. They require the perfect meteorological setup. Which, while still a very low chance, is possible from Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.

Didn't it snow a couple of weeks ago? Yes!

A couple of weeks ago, snow fell in parts of the Florida Panhandle, marking back-to-back years when snow fell in January. It was too warm for the snow to stick around for a while, but for a few minutes, the highways were dusted with snow.

