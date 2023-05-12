Florida gym teacher allegedly encouraged student fight in locker room

A physical education teacher at a Central Florida middle school did very little to stop two students from fighting in the locker room – and allegedly made a noise to encourage the fight to continue, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said video showed two students fighting in the boy's locker room at Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School during school hours.

In the video, Paul E. Eller, a physical education teacher at the school, was seen on video reportedly watching the fight, police said.

One student received a minor injury, which caused the fight to temporarily stop. However, police said there then a singular voice – allegedly Eller's – that "could be heard making a noise to encourage the participants to begin fighting again."

The students began fighting and a third student apparently joined in, which is when Eller took action to stop the fighting, the report said.

Police recommended three charges to the State Attorney's Office against Eller: child neglect, culpable negligence, and disruption of a school function. It will be up to them whether or pursue charges or not.

A spokesperson for Brevard County Schools said Eller has been placed on administrative leave. The district has also launched an internal investigation in addition to the police investigation.