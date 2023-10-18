Florida grandma charged after giving infant grandson 'lethal' amount of medicine, deputies say

A Florida woman has been charged for allegedly giving her infant grandson a lethal amount of medicine causing his death, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Tibina Louissant, 53, of Oakland Park, was arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On Aug. 21, 2022, deputies responded to a home on N.W. 40th Court for an unresponsive child. The child, identified as 11-month-old Josiah Fenelus, was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities said the baby had been left in his grandmother's care that weekend.

In October 2022, an autopsy revealed Josiah had a "lethal concentration of the powerful antihistamine cyproheptadine in his body," deputies said. Cyproheptadine is an antihistamine medicine. Officials said it is used to stimulate an appetite and promote weight gain.

The final autopsy report was completed in August. His cause of death was determined to be cyproheptadine toxicity, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

During the past summer, toxicology tests determined that two baby bottles found at Louissant's home tested positive for cyproheptadine. Louissant reportedly told detectives she was the only person to make Josiah's bottles while in her care.

Louissant was booked into the Broward County jail and later released on bond.