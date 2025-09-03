Florida governor's race: Paul Renner, former state House Speaker, announces run

The Brief Former state House Speaker Paul Renner announced his intent on Wednesday to run in the 2026 Florida governor race. Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to a third consecutive term. Renner is the first prominent Republican candidate to face off against Rep. Byron Donalds. The election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026.



Former state House Speaker Paul Renner has officially announced his intent to run in the 2026 Florida governor race. Renner is the first prominent Republican candidate to face off against President Donald Trump’s endorsed pick, Rep. Byron Donalds.

The winner of the election on Nov. 3, 2026, will replace Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection to a third consecutive term.

Paul Renner enters Florida governor's race

What we know:

Renner announced his run for governor Wednesday morning in a post on X.

"As a legislator and Speaker of the House, I stood with Ron DeSantis to brand our state the Free State of Florida," he said in the post. "I’m running for governor so that when the DeSantis era comes to an end, we can defend our victories and solve the challenges that remain. As a military veteran of two wars, a state prosecutor and Speaker of the House, I’ve fought the tough battles, and I will never back down from the fight for our conservative values. As a father, I am committed to securing Florida’s safety and prosperity for the next generation."

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, DeSantis said he would not be supporting Renner, and that it was an "ill-advised decision to enter the race."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Casey, the wife of DeSantis, will enter the race, as DeSantis has hinted at her potential candidacy. Other possible Republican contenders include former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. DeSantis himself has not endorsed any candidate.

Who is Paul Renner?

The backstory:

Renner, of Palm Coast, served as the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives for the 2022–24 Florida Legislature.

Since leaving the legislature, Renner has been on the Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida.

Renner is a former state prosecutor who served in the Navy for 20 years.

Renner is married to his wife, Adriana, and the pair have two children.

Who is Bryon Donalds?

Dig deeper:

Donalds announced his intent to reun for governor in February 2025.

Donalds has been a strong supporter of the Trump administration, even earning Trump's official endorsement. Donalds has pledged to focus on issues such as lowering insurance costs, expanding cryptocurrency and preserving the Everglades.

Donalds, originally from Brooklyn, built his political career in Florida, serving in the state House before winning a seat in the U.S. House in 2020. He has been a rising figure in conservative politics and was previously considered for House Speaker. His wife, Erika Donalds, has also played a significant role in education policy, particularly in charter schools.

Florida governor's race

Big picture view:

Florida is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on Nov. 3, 2026. In Florida, the gubernatorial nominee is selected in the primary. The gubernatorial nominee then chooses a lieutenant gubernatorial running mate, and they run together on a single ticket in the general election.

Heading into the 2026 elections in Florida, Republicans control the governorship and both legislative chambers. Florida's last Democratic governor was Kenneth H. Mackay, who left office in 1999.