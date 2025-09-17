Florida Gov. DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Collins to speak Wednesday morning in Apalachicola: How to watch

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins are hosting a press conference on Wednesday morning in Apalachicola, Florida. The pair have not yet announced what topic they will be speaking on. FOX 35 News will stream the press conference in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.



Here's what we know about the event, as well as how you can watch and stream the press conference live.

Press conference preview

What we know:

DeSantis and Collins will kick off the press conference around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The event will take place at the Franklin County Courthouse, which is located at 33 Market St. in Apalachicola, Florida.

DeSantis and Collins will be joined by other local officials, including Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Visit Florida President & CEO Bryan Griffin.

What we don't know:

The officials have not yet announced what topic they will be speaking on.

How to watch and stream the event

What you can do:

FOX 35 News will stream the press conference in the player at the top of this story, as well as on YouTube.

Following the event, the entire press conference will be available to watch back, and the story will be updated.