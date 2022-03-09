Florida gas prices surge to record high

Two weeks into the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has announced a ban on Russian oil imports. The president says the ban will mean gas prices will be going up again.

This as Americans are already new seeing record gas prices at the pump. The state average for a gallon of regular gas jumped again overnight to $4.21, according to AAA. That’s a 6-cent increase from Tuesday in Florida and under the national average of $4.25.

AAA says the previous national high was $4.11 on July 17, 2008.

Many folks have to bite the bullet when it comes to filling up because their job depends on it while others say they’re trying to avoid filling up for as long as possible.

One woman told FOX 35 News she drives for Uber Eats, Door Dash, Instacart and for Walmart.

"So I basically now have to be really, really picky. I won’t take anything that’s more than 4 miles."

Some delivery drivers say they are also starting to see a decrease in tips. They describe it like a snowball effect since everyone is feeling the pain at the pump, they’re pinching pennies where they can.

AAA says the national average is $4.25 a gallon. Florida is below that average for now.

