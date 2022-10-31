Florida gas prices could see major jump Tuesday as tax holiday expires

Florida's gas tax holiday expires Tuesday, meaning drivers will likely see a major jump in prices at the pump.

The state's gas tax goes back into effect Tuesday, and prices are expected to up by at least $0.25.

The gas tax relief holiday gave Florida drivers a 25-cent per gallon discount at the pump through the month of October.

Economists say the gas tax holiday for October was meant to be a little bit of relief for consumers from the inflation being felt from the high costs of food, housing and transportation. The state, however, needs to collect that gas tax to help support our infrastructure – which includes projects and repairs to roads and bridges.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon gas in Florida is currently 3.29 – just below the state average from one year ago and $1.60 less than the record-high price of $4.89 per gallon set in June.

With the gas sales tax added back on, we’re expecting to see prices climb to 3.54 per gallon.

