Florida gas prices are the highest since June 2018, AAA says

Florida gas prices are at their highest price per gallon since June 2018 and officials believe it is going to get worse before it gets better.

The Auto Club Group, also known as AAA, said that gas rose another 15 cents last week, bringing the average price per gallon across Florida to $2.87.

They said that is the highest daily average price since June 2018.

"Global and domestic supply and demand continues to be the story behind rising prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. "Although gas prices normally increase in the spring, the price hike is especially pronounced this year, as global crude supplies tighten and domestic refinery issues lead to reduced gasoline supplies

He added that "the pain at the pump may get a little worse before it gets better. Gasoline futures and wholesale prices rose another 10 cents late last week. The increase is said to be based on optimism that gasoline demand will continue to grow. It's possible that increase could cause gas prices to rise again this week, dragging the state average even closer to $3 a gallon."

Since the start of 2021, AAA said that gas prices have increased 67 cents per gallon. They said that the main driver has been the price of crude oil, which has increased about 40 percent since January 1st.

Other factors contributing towards the increase in gas prices are reportedly tightening global crude oil supplies, tightening domestic gasoline supplies, rising demands, and market optimism.

The average gas price across Florida at this time in 2020 was $2.19 per gallon.

