Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation

City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation.

City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager.

The declaration was made on Sept, 28, as Hurricane Ian started to bring rainfall to Central Florida.

Flooding in Seminole County is affecting both residents and businesses and the floodwaters are still pretty high.

Nearby hospital - HCA Florida - built a dam to keep the water away.

People who live near Lake Monroe spent the last week putting up sandbags to protect their homes.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m.