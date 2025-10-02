Florida felon arrested after fleeing scene of crash that killed 13-year-old girl, officers say

The Brief Genesis Webber, 13, was found dead on the side of the road earlier this week in Jacksonville. Officials have now arrested 54-year-old Andre Myer, who they said drove off the road, hitting Genesis, before driving away. Myer, who was out on bond on felony charges and wearing an ankle monitor, is now behind bars at the Duval County Jail.



A Florida felon has been arrested after he fled the scene of a crash that killed a 13-year-old girl earlier this week, officers say.

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

On Tuesday night, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) responded to a call on Arlington Road North in Jacksonville, Florida.

When they arrived at the scene, they said they found 13-year-old Genesis Webber dead on the side of the road.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage from the area showed a truck veering off the road, hitting Genesis on the sidewalk, crashing through a chain-link fence and then continuing on.

An investigation was immediately launched by the JSO to find the driver who fled the scene of the deadly crash.

Detectives were able to identify the driver as 54-year-old Andre Myers, who they said was out on bond on felony charges and wearing an ankle monitor.

Late Wednesday night, officers located Myers asleep inside his truck. He was arrested and is now behind bars at the Duval County Jail.

Andre Myers (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

The JSO said it now plans to work closely with its partners at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure Myers "faces the full extent of the law for his actions."

What they're saying:

"The loss of any life is tragic, but the loss of an innocent young life makes this case much more difficult," the JSO said in a Facebook post. "We hope this quick arrest brings peace to Genesis’s family and friends while they mourn her loss."