Florida felon arrested after fentanyl recovered in child's car seat, deputies say

A Florida convicted felon has been arrested again after he was pulled over during a traffic stop and found with fentanyl in an infant’s car seat, deputies said.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

During the late evening hours of Friday, Sept. 5, deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) conducted a traffic stop on a white Toyota at the Chevron gas station on Southwest Williston Road for a traffic infraction.

Inside the vehicle were three occupants: the driver, an infant and 46-year-old John Bentley.

While speaking with the occupants, deputies said Bentley made several erratic movements. After the driver gave consent to search the vehicle, officials said Bentley fled on foot despite multiple lawful commands to stop.

Deputies pursued Bentley and eventually took him into custody with the use of a Taser.

According to officials, Bentley is a felon with a prior conviction for robbery with a gun or deadly weapon. He also had an active warrant for his arrest in Alachua County for failure to appear for driving with a suspended license.

Deputies then searched the car and allegedly found a plastic bag concealed in the infant’s car seat. The bag contained 1.4 grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Officials said this amount had the potential to result in more than 850 deadly doses.

Investigators determined the fentanyl belonged to Bentley.

In addition to his warrant, Bentley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, child neglect without great bodily harm and resisting without violence.

What they're saying:

"This incident highlights the vigilance and professionalism of our deputies, whose quick actions helped remove a dangerous substance — and a wanted felon — from our community," the ACSO said. "It also serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing dangers associated with fentanyl and the importance of protecting our most vulnerable."