Here are 6 Florida fairs you don't want to miss this fall
Florida fall fair season is here, and it's time to break out your calendars and make some plans for some wholesome family fun!
From taking a ride on a Ferris wheel to eating mouthwatering fried treats, the Sunshine State is bursting with entertainment options.
Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out this season:
Volusia County Fair & Youth Show
- When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
- Where: 3150 E New York Ave, DeLand
- Tickets: Adult admission $15; Child admission $10
- What's cool about it? Stunt show, petting zoo, hypnotist show, petting zoo
Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair
- When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
- Where: 510 Fairgrounds Pl, Jacksonville
- Tickets: Adult admission $12; Kids (ages 6-12) $6; Free for children 5 and under
- What's cool about it? Concerts, live shark encounter, racing pigs
Baker County Fair
- When: Oct. 24 - Oct. 29, 2023
- Where: 5567 Lauramore Rd, Macclenny
- Price: Dollar Night 6-10pm; Dollar per ride or $25.00 Armband 6-10pm
- What's cool about it? Swine show, rodeo, livestock barn
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds
- When: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 2023
- Where: 164 SW Mary Ethel Lane, Lake City
- Tickets: Admission $10; Free for children 5 and under
- What's cool about it? Livestock, shows, great food
Greater Hillsborough County Fair
- When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
- Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
- Tickets: Adult admission $11; Students: $8; Free for children 5 and under
- What's cool about it? Carnival rides, fair food, educational exhibits, arts and crafts
North Florida Fair
- When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
- Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
- Tickets: Adult admission $10; Kids ages 6-12: $7; Free for children 5 and under
- What's cool about it? Dancers, cowgirl circus, swine racers