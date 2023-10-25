Here are 6 Florida fairs you don't want to miss this fall

Florida fall fair season is here, and it's time to break out your calendars and make some plans for some wholesome family fun!

From taking a ride on a Ferris wheel to eating mouthwatering fried treats, the Sunshine State is bursting with entertainment options.

Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out this season:

When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023

Where: 3150 E New York Ave, DeLand

Tickets: Adult admission $15; Child admission $10

What's cool about it? Stunt show, petting zoo, hypnotist show, petting zoo

When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023

Where: 510 Fairgrounds Pl, Jacksonville

Tickets: Adult admission $12; Kids (ages 6-12) $6; Free for children 5 and under

What's cool about it? Concerts, live shark encounter, racing pigs

When: Oct. 24 - Oct. 29, 2023

Where: 5567 Lauramore Rd, Macclenny

Price: Dollar Night 6-10pm; Dollar per ride or $25.00 Armband 6-10pm

What's cool about it? Swine show, rodeo, livestock barn

When: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 2023

Where: 164 SW Mary Ethel Lane, Lake City

Tickets: Admission $10; Free for children 5 and under

What's cool about it? Livestock, shows, great food

When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023

Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Tickets: Adult admission $11; Students: $8; Free for children 5 and under

What's cool about it? Carnival rides, fair food, educational exhibits, arts and crafts