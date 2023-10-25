Expand / Collapse search

Here are 6 Florida fairs you don't want to miss this fall

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:20PM
Things To Do
FOX 35 Orlando

'The Galaxy Spin' ride reopens at Fun Spot

"The Galaxy Spin" ride at Fun Spot America's Kissimmee theme park has been cleared to reopen, nearly two months after a boy fell from the ride. The state's investigation concluded that the boy was tall enough to go on the ride and that he was properly secured. It also determined that the boy stood up while the ride was in motion and either fell or was thrown from the ride.

Florida fall fair season is here, and it's time to break out your calendars and make some plans for some wholesome family fun!

From taking a ride on a Ferris wheel to eating mouthwatering fried treats, the Sunshine State is bursting with entertainment options. 

Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out this season:

Volusia County Fair & Youth Show

  • When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
  • Where: 3150 E New York Ave, DeLand
  • Tickets: Adult admission $15; Child admission $10
  • What's cool about it? Stunt show, petting zoo, hypnotist show, petting zoo

Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

  • When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
  • Where: 510 Fairgrounds Pl, Jacksonville
  • Tickets: Adult admission $12; Kids (ages 6-12) $6; Free for children 5 and under
  • What's cool about it? Concerts, live shark encounter, racing pigs

Baker County Fair

  • When: Oct. 24 - Oct. 29, 2023
  • Where: 5567 Lauramore Rd, Macclenny
  • Price: Dollar Night 6-10pm; Dollar per ride or $25.00 Armband 6-10pm
  • What's cool about it? Swine show, rodeo, livestock barn

Florida Gateway Fairgrounds

  • When: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 2023
  • Where: 164 SW Mary Ethel Lane, Lake City
  • Tickets: Admission $10; Free for children 5 and under
  • What's cool about it? Livestock, shows, great food

Greater Hillsborough County Fair

  • When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
  • Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
  • Tickets: Adult admission $11; Students: $8; Free for children 5 and under
  • What's cool about it? Carnival rides, fair food, educational exhibits, arts and crafts

North Florida Fair

  • When: Nov. 2 - Nov. 12, 2023
  • Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover
  • Tickets: Adult admission $10; Kids ages 6-12: $7; Free for children 5 and under
  • What's cool about it? Dancers, cowgirl circus, swine racers