Expand / Collapse search

Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz to work through April

By NSF Staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Florida
News Service of Florida
article

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Outgoing Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz will serve through the end of April, the Division of Emergency Management announced in a tweet Tuesday.

The announcement of a departure date came a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Moskowitz was stepping down and Deputy Director Kevin Guthrie would take his place.

Moskowitz exiting Florida Emergency Management Agency

Deputy Director Kevin Guthrie will replace Moskowitz, though a timeline was not given.

"The Division thanks Dir. @JaredEMoskowitz for his leadership & service the last two years," the division said in a tweet. "Under his guidance, FL has continued to be a nationwide leader in emergency management. Dir. Moskowitz will continue to serve FDEM through April 30, 2021, to ensure a smooth transition."

An appointee of DeSantis, Moskowitz has spent the past two years running point on issues ranging from hurricanes to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

MORE NEWS: Publix cancels Wednesday vaccine scheduling event as winter storms impact delivery

Moskowitz, a Democrat whose family lives in Broward County, is a former member of the Florida House.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.