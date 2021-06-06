Florida elementary school honors 92-year-old crossing guard as he retires

An elementary school in Orange City, Florida, paid tribute to a 92-year-old crossing guard as he retired on June 4.

Footage posted by Volusia County Schools shows students, faculty and community members thanking Robert "Mr. Bob" Frew on his last day on the job.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Frew had spent 16 years working as a crossing guard, and said, "Whatever his secret to success is at age 92, we’d like to know."

Storyful contributed to this report.