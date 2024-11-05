Florida Election Day voting guide: Poll hours, voting locations, election results

It's Election Day in Florida – and voters are headed to the polls to cast their ballots on a number of races and amendments.

Here's your guide to voting on Election Day.

Polls hours: When do polls close in Florida?

You will be able to vote anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day in Florida. Polls close at 7 p.m. Make sure you're in line prior to 7 p.m. if you'd like to vote.

Anyone who is in line prior to 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

You need to bring a valid ID that has both a photo of you on it and your signature, such as a driver's license, U.S. passport, military ID, etc. Note: Your voter identification card is not an acceptable form of ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit card (remember, you need photo and signature)

Miliary ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Florida concealed weapon or firearm license

Veteran health ID card

Government employee ID card

What if I forgot my ID?

You'll be allowed to vote a provisional ballot, which will take longer to be counted. You will have to verify your voter eligibility with ID and signature by 5 p.m. the next day for your ballot to be counted.

Where do I vote? Find your polling precinct

It's really easy to find out where you need to go to vote on Election Day. Click on your county in the map below to be taken to your Supervisor of Elections' website. Enter your name, birthdate, and address.

If the embed doesn't show up, click the links below:

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 321-290-8683

Flagler County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 386-313-4170

Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 352-343-9734

Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 352-620-3290

Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 407-836-2070

Osceola County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 407-742-6000

Polk County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 863-534-5888

Sumter County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 352-569-1540

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 407-585-8683

Volusia County Supervisor of Elections, Phone: 386-736-5930

When will the election results start to come out?

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Shortly after polls close, preliminary results are expected to be released within 30 minutes.

In Florida, early voting and vote-by-mail ballots turned in to early voting sites are allowed to be tabulated (counted) as they're turned in, though the results cannot be released before polls close (that's against state law).

Click here to view FOX 35 election results as soon as they're released.

Here's how Florida counts ballots on Election Day

Under Florida law, all early voting ballots have to be counted and submitted to the Florida Division of Elections by 7 p.m. on Monday, the night before Election Day.

Once polls close, initial results will be released. Workers will then count and tabulate ballots filled out during Election Day. Those results have to be submitted no late than Wednesday morning.

