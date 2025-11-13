Florida education officials question Alachua school official over Charlie Kirk comments

The Brief Florida’s Board of Education confronted Alachua County School Board Vice Chair Tina Certain over Facebook comments made after Charlie Kirk’s murder. Certain argued her posts were protected personal speech, while state officials called them offensive and unbecoming of an elected leader. The dispute continues as the district prepares for its next school board meeting Wednesday.



Tensions between the Florida Board of Education and the Alachua County School Board have escalated over comments made by Vice Chair Tina Certain following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The board reviewed remarks she posted on her personal Facebook account, which state officials described as inappropriate and offensive, including comments, beyond the Kirk-related post.

The backstory:

The debate stems from heightened scrutiny of social-media conduct following Kirk’s murder, which triggered a wave of investigations and complaints against public officials across Florida.

Certain’s comments were part of a larger set of posts flagged as inappropriate. Certain defended her statements as constitutionally protected speech and emphasized that they were made on her personal time from a personal profile.

This episode is unfolding amid broader political tensions surrounding school boards in Florida, where state oversight and ideological disputes have become increasingly common.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

It remains unresolved whether the state board plans to pursue disciplinary action or recommend sanctions against Certain, as no final decision emerged from the meeting.

Timeline:

The controversy began shortly after Kirk was murdered, when Certain posted her comments online. Complaints were subsequently filed with the Florida Board of Education, prompting a formal review that culminated in the public questioning held today.

The issue is expected to carry over into local proceedings, with the next Alachua County School Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas condemned the posts.

"I’ve been horrified and outraged by the public posts and comments coming from Vice Chair Certain, posts that are egregious for anyone to make, let alone an elected school board leader," he said.

Certain defended her actions, saying, "Elected officials do not surrender their constitutional rights upon assuming office. My personal Facebook comment, while frank and imperfectly worded, was constitutionally protected speech."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Board member Esther Byrd pressed her on how her words affect students, asking, "How do you think your words affect those students who look to you to support them and to care about your education?"

Certain declined to respond on legal advice and later argued the hearing itself reflected "viewpoint discrimination … attempting to punish me, not for misconduct, but for expressing a perspective that you all don’t agree with."