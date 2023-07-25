Florida duo caught after allegedly stealing $250 in Pokémon cards: deputies

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office identified two suspects accused of stealing over $250 worth of Pokémon cards, according to deputies.

The alleged thefts happened at a Walmart in Palm Coast on Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The two subjects left Walmart in a dark gray Chevrolet Impala, deputies said.

"We've gotta catch ‘em all," the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office joked on Facebook before identifying the suspects.

Their names have not been released to the public as of Tuesday morning.