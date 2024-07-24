Florida residents can support a cause through specialty license plate purchase

Supporting an organization or cause you deeply care about can be hard, especially on a budget. However, purchasing a specialty license plate can show your support for less than $40.

According to FLHSMV, Florida offers over 100 specialty license plates for various organizations supporting the causes they represent.

A specialty license plate has unique artwork and supports your chosen organization. Organizations include sports teams, colleges, local non-profits, and environmental issues. Proceeds go directly to the organization or cause.

FLHSMV said 3,000 pre-orders are required before the plates can be printed and shipped. Florida gives organizations 24 months to reach the plate pre-order goal.

These specialty plates currently need to meet the 3,000 pre-sale voucher goal:

K9S United Thank a Lineman Inter Miami CF Protect the Gopher Tortoise Florida State Beekeepers Association Dan Marino Campus Swim for life Rotary Biscayne Bay Daughters of the American Revolution Florida Native Donate Life Florida Guardian AD Litem Highwaymen Disease Prevention & Early Detection Florida stands with Israel Honor Flight Beat Childhood cancer Learn to Fly American Eagle Give kids the world Cancer research matters Jumbo shrimp Down Syndrome Florida 4-H Take stock in children Support healthcare heroes Marine corps league A safe haven for newborns

The cost of specialty license plays can range between $15-$35 annually.

How do I buy a specialty license plate?

Florida residents can purchase specialty license plates at local DMV offices, county tax collectors' offices, or online. If online, customers must go to the organization's website to purchase vouchers.

What do I need to purchase a voucher?

You need a Florida driver’s license and a vehicle registered as an owner or co-owner to purchase a voucher.

What happens if an organization/cause does not reach the 3,000 sale threshold?

If an organization/cause does not reach the goal of 3,000 pre-orders, customers can get a full refund or use the voucher for another specialty plate.

Can I get a tag before my renewal is up?

Yes! You may order a voucher now, and you will be notified when the tag is available. You will have to pay an additional $28 at the tag agency when picking up your tag due to early renewal. Then, when your renewal comes around, you will pay your usual renewal fee and the renewal for the specialty tag.

Can I order more than one tag?

Yes, you have to order each tag individually, which must be ordered with the driver’s license registered with the tag.

Will I be mailed my license plate?

No, license plates will not be mailed. You will receive a voucher from the state and be notified when it’s ready for in-person pickup at your local tag agency or tax collector’s office.

Do vouchers expire?

No. You can keep it until the plates are available. If your organization does not meet the 3,000 pre-order requirements, you can use your voucher for another specialty plate or get a full refund.

Can a voucher be a gift?

Yes, they can. To purchase a gift voucher, you’ll just need the recipient’s name, date of birth, license plate number, or driver’s license number.

Can I purchase more than one voucher if I own multiple vehicles?

Yes. You must submit a separate order form for each one and provide the license plate number for each vehicle.

Why do I have to pay extra yearly for a specialty license plate?

Specialty license plates raise money for a specific cause. The funds raised from the sale go directly to the organization or cause. This is a voluntary purchase and can be discounted at any time.