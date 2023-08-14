Florida teen driver sought after going 80 mph in 45 mph zone, crashing into SUV: troopers

Troopers are searching for a teenage driver accused of speeding and later crashing into a vehicle over the weekend in Polk County.

The crash happened after 12 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail in Davenport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was conducting stationary radar speed enforcement on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard when a red 2015 Ford Mustang passed by going nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

When the trooper turned on his emergency lights to enter traffic, the driver of the Mustang reportedly turned off their lights and sped off in the dark. The trooper lost sight of the car and stopped trying to pursue it.

As the trooper approached the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail, he found the Mustang had crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo credit: Florida Highway Patrol

A passenger was found in the back seat of the Mustang but a second passenger and the driver reportedly ran off.

Polk County deputies were able to help find the passenger, but the driver remains on the run, authorities said.

The driver has been identified as Ramon Santiago-Garcia, 18 of Haines City. The passengers were described as two males – ages 15 and 17 years old.

The passengers of the Mustang and the occupants of the Pathfinder – two women age 21 and 22 – were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding Santiago-Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.