Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Florida cases up to 417; county-by-county breakdown

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The Brief A total of 417 cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida between January 1 - August 8, 2026. Most of those cases have been reported in June, July, and August. The CDC said the cyclosporiasis outbreaks have been linked to iceberg lettuce produced in central Mexico.



Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, which can cause watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, and fatigue.

The CDC and FDA have opened an investigation and several clusters of cases were reported in several states – and potentially linked to iceberg lettuce produced in central Mexico and distributed to the United States.

Since May 1, 2026, there have been a total of 13,895 lab-confirmed cases in the U.S., including 740 hospitalizations and two deaths. In 2025, there were a total of 1,180 cases reported, the CDC said.

Here is a look at Cyclosporiasis in Florida:

Cyclosporiasis cases reported in Florida: Month by Month

Jan: 4

Feb: 2

Mar: 1

Apr: 3

May: 2

Jun: 43

Jul: 296

Aug: 66

Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida: County by County

A total of 417confirmed or suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida since Jan. 1, 2026 through August 8, 2026. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of those cases.

Alachua: 5

Baker: 1

Bay: 25

Brevard: 6

Broward: 34

Charlotte: 2

Citrus: 1

Collier: 7

Columbia: 1

Duval: 9

Escambia: 5

Flagler: 3

Gadsden: 1

Hernando: 2

Highlands: 2

Hillsborough: 13

Indian River: 1

Jackson: 3

Lake: 9

Lee: 35

Leon: 7

Manatee: 11

Marion: 5

Martin: 2

Miami-Dade: 56

Monroe: 2

Nassau: 2

Okaloosa: 9

Orange: 29

Osceola: 8

Palm Beach: 23

Pasco: 8

Pinellas: 17

Polk: 18

Santa Rosa: 6

Sarasota: 5

Seminole: 11

St. Johns: 11

St. Lucie: 3

Sumter: 3

Volusia: 12

Wakulla: 1

Walton: 3

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.

It is usually not life-threatening, according to the CDC.

How do you get it? How does it spread? Is it contagious?

Cyclosporiasis is typically spread by drinking water or food contaminated with poop, the CDC said. Previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to fresh fruits and/or vegetables, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, it typically takes between 7–14 days (or 1–2 weeks) to begin feeling impacts after being infected. Because of that, the CDC said person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

The Florida Department of Health said reports of Cyclosporiasis usually increase in the summer, between May and September.

CDC: Cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce

Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all of its iceberg lettuce products sourced from Central Mexico in the wake of the cyclosporasis outbreak. Various products were distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in the U.S., including some Taco Bell and Walmart stores.

Taco Bell has since changed where it gets its iceberg lettuce from. Taylor Fresh Foods recalled several Markside-branded products sold at Walmart stores.

The CDC said the "best buy" dates on all of those products have since expired and should no longer be available in stores or restaurants.

How do you prevent Cyclosporiasis?

Wash your hands and fresh produce thoroughly underwater before eating, cutting, and cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, like melons and cucumbers, even if labeled as prewashed.

Remove bruised or damaged areas on fruit and vegetables.

Cooking can kill the parasite (make sure to cook to at least 158 degrees). Washing along cannot guarantee removal of the parasite.

Avoid drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food.

Refrigerate fresh fruits and vegetables within two hours of being cut, peeled, or cooked.