Florida woman found dead in car, neighbor dead amid suspected property line fight: 'She was just sweet'

The Brief On Wednesday, deputies responded to a home after receiving reports they couldn't reach a woman. When officers arrived, they found her dead in her car with a bullet hole through the passenger window. Investigators say the victim and her next-door neighbor, 56-year-old Mathew Devivo, had been in a years-long dispute over their property lines. Neighbors and loved ones describe the victim as a kind-hearted, faithful woman.



A Lake County community is in shock and mourning after a woman was found dead in her car, suspected of being killed by her next-door neighbor amid a years-long fight over their property lines.

The woman's next-door neighbor, who is suspected of killing her, was found dead inside his house, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. He is believed to have taken his own life.

Shooting possibly tied to years-long fight

The backstory:

Lake County deputies responded to the woman's neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 13, after receiving a missing persons report. Deputies noticed a bullet hole through the passenger side of her car window and blood inside.

The woman was found dead in the trunk covered in a blanket. Officials said she had been shot.

Her neighbor, identified Friday as 56-year-old Mathew Devivo, is believed to have killed her before taking his own life. He was found dead inside his own home.

Neighbors and family members told detectives that Devivo and the woman had been involved in a years-long fight over their property lines.

"She was sweet" — Jeffrey Brown, neighbor

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has not yet formally released the woman's name. However, FOX 35 has talked to the woman's daughter and neighbors who knew her.

Her daughter, who was not ready to talk on camera, told FOX 35's Alexus Cleavenger that her mom was a faithful, wonderful person.

"She was just sweet; I mean, she volunteered at a pet rescue, so she loved dogs," said neighbor Jeffrey Brown.

"She was kind of like the unofficial photographer for group functions at the clubhouse and stuff."

A bouquet of flowers now sits on the victim's front lawn, placed by neighbors who are remembering her.

What's Next?

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that the case remains an active, ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.