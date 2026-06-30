Multi-agency Florida drug bust: 50 warrants issued, gang headquarters raided at pastor's property

The Brief A massive, year-long multi-agency investigation into widespread overdose deaths culminated on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2026, with 50 arrest warrants issued across Volusia County. Synchronized SWAT raids targeted a violent local gang, using a Holly Hill residential property owned by a local pastor as a heavily armed distribution hub for fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. Authorities have linked the illicit organization directly to multiple shootings and at least four overdose deaths.



A year-long wiretap investigation into a series of overdose deaths in Volusia County led to 50 arrest warrants for individuals involved in violent crimes and drug dealing, the sheriff's office said.

A multi-agency task force executed "Operation Holy Rollers" early Tuesday morning, targeting members of a violent local gang known as the "Cut Throat Murderers."

Law enforcement arrived at a church in Holly Hill on June 30 after several deaths were linked to drugs coming out of that property, officials said.

Volusia County agencies conducted a drug bust in Holly Hill on June 30, leading to 50 arrests. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

The complex investigation began in 2025 following a surge in overdose deaths spanning New Smyrna Beach, Holly Hill, Edgewater, and Orange City.

"We soon learned the Daytona Beach Police Department was investigating almost the same individuals for crimes of violence and drug dealing," Chitwood said.

Suspects linked to multiple shooting and overdose deaths were placed under close surveillance, the sheriff’s office said.

"Today was a culmination of that," Chitwood said.

"… I think today Volusia County is going to be a little bit safer because of the combined efforts of all of our law enforcement agencies," he said.

Volusia County agencies conducted a drug bust in Holly Hill on June 30, leading to 50 arrests. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

During the early hours of June 30, the sheriff’s office – along with the FBI, HSI, FDLE, East & West Volusia Narcotics Task Forces, DNET, Overdose Task Force, SWAT from VSO, Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the Southeast Volusia Regional SWAT team and Holly Hill Police – "hit everything in a timed attack," Chitwood said.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the Greater Harvest Ministries property in Holly Hill – which was the focus of the investigation.

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Chitwood told FOX 35 the church’s pastor owned the property on which the "Cut Throat Murderers" established as its headquarters.

Within this home, drugs were being distributed and guns used in the recent shooting were coming out of that home, the sheriff said. The suspects were primarily selling fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, he said.

Chitwood said this group was connected to four overdose deaths, all of which were tied to fentanyl.

"God knows how many other overdoses and lives were ruined – just the drug part," he said. "And then you go back to the shootings – this isn’t their first rodeo."

Volusia County agencies conducted a drug bust in Holly Hill on June 30, leading to 50 arrests. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

The names and charges of those arrested during this investigation have not yet been released. However, Chitwood said these individuals have an extensive criminal history involving shootings and drugs.

Authorities confirmed that some of the suspects are in custody, but did not give a specific number.

What's next:

Deputies plan to release the names of the apprehended individuals in the coming days.