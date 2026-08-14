NASA reveals MAX POWER airshow at Kennedy Space Center: What to know

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The Brief What is it? NASA is hosting a two-day public airshow and space exhibition at Kennedy Space Center called MAX POWER. When is it? Nov. 7 & 8, 2026 What to expect: Aerial shows from U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other military branches, sessions with NASA experts, Apollo and Artemis astronauts, and bus tours of the Apollo Saturn V Center and Vehicle Assembly Building.



NASA will host a two-day aerospace exposition and air show at Kennedy Space Center as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

MAX POWER will showcase aircraft, spacecraft, autonomous vehicles and emerging aerospace technologies.

When is it?

Timeline:

The airshow and expo will be held Nov. 6 & 7 at Kennedy Space Center.

What to expect at Max Power?

Big picture view:

The event will feature NASA aircraft, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, military aerial demonstrations and appearances by NASA experts and Apollo and Artemis astronauts.

Visitors will also be able to see NASA hardware and technology demonstrations and take behind-the-gates bus tours of Kennedy facilities, including the Apollo Saturn V Center and Vehicle Assembly Building.

What they're saying:

Organizers said the event is intended to connect the public with companies, engineers, astronauts, pilots and entrepreneurs developing new aerospace technologies while also highlighting the history of American aviation and space exploration.

"This November, we are opening Kennedy Space Center’s historic Shuttle Landing Facility to the public for America’s newest and most exciting aerospace technology expo and airshow," said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

He added, "For 250 years, America has advanced by building what did not exist, flying higher, moving faster, and reaching toward the near-impossible. There is no better place to celebrate that spirit than at NASA Kennedy, America’s gateway to the stars and the place where so many of our nation’s greatest achievements began."

More information

Visit https://www.nasa.gov/maxpower/