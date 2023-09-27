Florida deputy strips down to swimsuit to rescue boogie boarders struggling in the ocean

An unusual water rescue caught on dash cam has hailed one Volusia County deputy a hero.

On September 27, Deputy Warner spotted two boogie boarders struggling in the water off Daytona Beach.

Upon seeing the duo struggle, she stripped down to her swimsuit that she was wearing under her uniform and dashed into the ocean along with two lifeguards.

Moments later, the two boogie boarders can be seen in what appears to be good health.