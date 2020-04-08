Florida deputy arrested after recruiting teenage girls to make pornographic videos, detectives say

article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that one of their deputies has been arrested after recruiting several teenage girls to make pornographic videos for money.

They said that an investigation was launched into Deputy Jose Rodriguez after the Clermont Police Department received allegations that he had inappropriate conduct with underage girls while off-duty. This was forwarded along to the Sheriff's Office and an investigation immediately began. He was suspended from his position during this.

Detectives reportedly learned that Rodriguez met with several teenage girls while on duty as a patrol deputy in the Minneola area.

Upon meeting the girls, detectives said that Rodriguez would recruit them to work with him at his secondary, off-duty job as a compliance inspector for ISN Corporation. This business contracts with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to verify various businesses’ compliance with state tobacco laws. The girls were reportedly used to make undercover purchases of tobacco products at Central Florida businesses.

Detectives said that three of the females who met Rodriguez while on-duty were offered an opportunity to make pornographic videos for money. These activities took place between 2016 and 2019. The females were between 16 and 17-years-old at the time.

When confronted about the allegations, detectives said that Rodriguez confirmed his employment with ISN Corporation and that he had recruited teenagers for that job while on duty as a deputy, but would not answer further questions.

Rodriguez was arrested on Tuesday at his home on three counts of Solicitation to Commit Sexual Performance by a Child.

Termination proceedings are said to be underway by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

