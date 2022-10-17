Florida deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence.

Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud Police on Saturday, the sheriff's office said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

Guzman has been relieved of all law enforcement duties and reassigned to an administrative role, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office said once the criminal proceedings are complete, an administrative investigation will be conducted.

Guzman was hired in September 2019 and works in the uniform patrol division.