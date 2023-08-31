Expand / Collapse search

Florida deputy accused of reckless driving, racing down highway

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 3:50PM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida deputy, accused of racing down a highway and driving recklessly, has been relieved of his law enforcement duties with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Brian Espinal was arrested by the St. Cloud Police Department on Wednesday evening. No other details surrounding the arrest were immediately released.

Espinal was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in September 2019. He worked in the Uniform Patrol Division but has since been reassigned to administrative duties while the criminal case is underway, the sheriff's office said.