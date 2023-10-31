Florida deputies playfully warn kids in law enforcement Halloween costumes: 'Expected to pick up a shift'

One sheriff's office in Florida is taking Halloween to a whole 'nother level.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office shared a hilarious post on Facebook on Tuesday in honor of Halloween, warning all parents and children that young ones who dress up as law enforcement officers might have to suit up in real life, too.

"Attention parents: Due to staffing shortages, any children dressed up like this for Halloween will be expected to pick up a shift," the sheriff's office wrote alongside a photo of a young boy in a deputy's uniform. They even tacked on the hashtags, #TheyreHired, #ReportForDuty and #ProudlyServing.

The post has since gone viral, with over 2,000 likes. Some parents are even jokingly offering their kids up to join the force.

"Our Ella Cate would be a perfect choice…she reads my nav screen from her car seat and if my speedometer doesn’t match the posted speed on the screen, she lets me know. It is like having the FHP in my backseat," one user wrote.

"She's hired," Clay County deputies replied.

Another parent chimed in.

"Please don’t tempt mine! He would do it in a heartbeat! He asked me this morning why the officer at school got to carry his gun if he can’t wear his pretend one for his police officer costume!" the parent wrote.

Another said, "Just make sure the water gun is filled."