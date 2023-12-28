Florida deputies hilariously offer 'courtesy pickup' for no-show Christmas guests: 'You deserve better!'

One Florida sheriff's office is encouraging citizens to utilize their tip line in an unconventional way this holiday season.

"Frustrated with that special someone? Didn't show up for Christmas dinner? Failed to deliver your special gift? You deserve better!" the Clay County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies added that they'd even hilariously arrange a "courtesy pickup" if they have an active warrant.

The post received a slew of comments since it was shared Thursday morning.

"It's beginning to look a lot like jail time," one user wrote alongside a few music note emojis.

"I swear no group of people are funnier than Florida Sheriffs (sic) Offices," said another.

"Then if you feel remorseful, call your local bondsman. You've shown them whose boss," another user wrote.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 904-264-6512, and tips can be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch app.