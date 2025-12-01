Intruder shot after forcing his way into DeLand home, police say

The Brief A man was shot after forcing his way into a home in DeLand, according to police. Police said officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Voorhis Street. The man forced his way inside the home after a resident opened the back door thinking it was a delivery.



A man who forced his way into a DeLand home on Monday was shot by the homeowner, police said.

What we know:

According to police, a man knocked on the back door of a residence in the 100 block of Voorhis Street.

A woman inside the home opened the door, thinking it was a delivery, police said.

The man forced his way into the home while brandishing a gun, according to police.

Another man inside the home, believed to be the woman’s husband, grabbed a gun and told the intruder multiple times to drop his weapon, police said. When the intruder refused, the homeowner shot the intruder in the chest, according to authorities.

The intruder fled the home after being shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect with a gunshot wound in a wooded area a few blocks away. He was airlifted to a hospital.

Police said based on preliminary information, the intruder is believed to have had a prior relationship with the woman in the home. The woman told police the suspect had been stalking her.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No charges have been filed in the case, so far.

What we don't know:

Detectives are working to confirm all the details, including the possible history between the intruder and the people inside the home, the department said.