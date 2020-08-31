Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity Chief Ken Lawson resigns

article

Ken Lawson, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity chief, turned in his resignation to Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday.

Lawson was stripped of power by Gov. DeSantis in overseeing the state's troubled unemployment system back in April.

READ LAWSON'S LETTER OF RESIGNATION

Representative Anna Eskamani weighed in on the resignation Monday afternoon, writing, "We haven’t seen Ken Lawson or Secretary John Satter in months— as far as I’m concerned, he wasn’t even at DEO anymore but he was probably still taking a paycheck, and I’m sure his payments were always on time which is not the case for unemployed Floridians fighting for their benefits. To this day we see new unemployment claims come our way, including from Floridians who haven’t seen a dime and others who are missing weeks of backpay. We need to completely dismantle and rebuild DEO with new people and policies.”