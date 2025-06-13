Florida deportation case highlights challenges for families with U.S.-born children

The Brief A longtime Apopka, Florida family faces painful separation as deportations continue despite their children being U.S. citizens. The father was recently deported, and the mother is jailed awaiting her fate. Community members and officials are rallying for justice and due process in their case.



A family that has lived in the United States for more than two decades is facing a painful separation as deportations continue. The couple, who have four children — all American citizens — are being torn apart by immigration enforcement actions.

Apopka family faces separation

What we know:

A family that has lived in the U.S. for over 20 years is facing separation due to deportation. The father, Esvin Juarez, was deported to Guatemala after a routine ICE check-in where his deferred action status was not honored. His wife, Rosmeri Miranda, is currently being held in Orange County Jail awaiting deportation. Their four children, aged 9 to 17, are U.S. citizens.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what will happen next in Rosmeri Miranda’s case and whether state officials will intervene to prevent her deportation. The family’s long-term legal options and potential outcomes for reunification are still uncertain.

The backstory:

The Juarez family came to the U.S. illegally 24 years ago and sought deferred action to avoid deportation. Deferred action is a discretionary policy allowing certain immigrants to temporarily delay removal. Despite this, ICE chose not to honor the father’s deferred status, resulting in his deportation. The family and community argue they have contributed positively to their community and do not pose a threat.

Local perspective:

This case highlights ongoing tensions around immigration enforcement, especially for families with U.S.-born children. Local supporters, including elected officials, are rallying for justice and reform, pointing to what they see as failures in the system to protect due process and family unity.

What they're saying:

A community rally in Apopka took place on Friday to support the family and demand justice.

"They are not criminals. They are pillars of the community," said daughter Beverly Juarez of her parents. "Do what's right!"

Elected officials from the city, county, and state have joined the growing chorus of support.

"I hear this rhetoric all the time: ‘Do it the right way.’ I hate to break it to the American people, but there is no right way in this country that works," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

Many of the speakers at Friday’s rally talked about the justice system, arguing the Juarez family’s rights were violated.

"We are here today because something deeply important is at stake," said Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, the Hope Community Center Executive Director. "The right to due process."

The family’s attorney criticized the handling of the case, saying the Juarez family’s rights to due process were violated.

"I voted for Trump. I voted for the border to be closed. I voted… I voted for the deportation of illegal people who were criminals," attorney Grisel Ybarra said. "Not for this, not for people like this."

Beverly Juarez is still hoping someone will intervene and bring her family back together.

"The country right now has a chance to right this wrong."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: