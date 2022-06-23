Florida Department of Children and Families looks to recruit veterans, former law officers

article

Veterans, military spouses, and former law-enforcement officers are being encouraged to apply for jobs as state child-protective investigators in an initiative backed by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

DeSantis and the state Department of Children and Families on Wednesday announced what they’re calling the "Continue the Mission" initiative, designed to recruit veterans and former law-enforcement officers.

"We started talking about this in 2019, that we wanted to try to find a way to help our veterans and at the same time help the children of our state," the first lady said during a news conference at Eglin Air Force Base in the Panhandle.

In conjunction with the state Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Department of Children and Families also will look to recruit case managers and mentors for children. Child protective investigators conduct probes into issues such as abuse allegations, abandonment, and neglect.

"We are looking for people who are detail-oriented, possess good decision-making skills, and can thrive in a high-pressure, fast-paced environment. When seconds count, your career decision may be the critical difference in the life of a child," a job description posted on the Department of Children and Families website.