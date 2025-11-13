Blue Origin to attempt New Glenn launch after solar storm delay; ULA targets nighttime launch

The Brief Two launches are planned for Thursday: A Blue Origin launch this afternoon and a ULA launch tonight. Blue Origin plans to launch its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral after multiple delays. United Launch Alliance will attempt to launch an Atlas V rocket carrying a communication satellite.



It could be a launch double-header on Florida's Space Coast as both Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance will attempt launches on Thursday.

Blue Origin targets afternoon launch

Blue Origin will make another attempt to launch its New Glenn rocket from Cape Canaveral this afternoon.

The company had to scrub its launch on Wednesday because of extreme solar activity.

"New Glenn is ready to launch," the company posted on social media. "However, due to highly elevated solar activity and its potential effects on the ESCAPADE spacecraft, NASA is postponing launch until space weather conditions improve."

The delay follows a launch attempt on Sunday that was scrubbed due to bad weather.

The New Glenn is now expected to lift off from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:57 p.m. ET. The 88-minute launch window will close at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The rocket will be carrying NASA’s twin ESCAPADE spacecraft into orbit for the journey to Mars. The spacecraft are expected to reach the planet by 2027.

The New Glenn rocket on the launch pad at LC-36 ahead of the NG-2 mission. (Credit: Blue Origin)

ULA trying for nighttime launch

United Launch Alliance is also planning a launch on Thursday.

The company is targeting a nighttime launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. An Atlas V rocket carrying a ViaSat high-capacity broadband satellite is set to launch from Space Launch Complex 41 at 10:04 p.m. ET.

ULA’s mission was delayed twice last week because of an issue with a booster liquid-oxygen tank vent valve.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on the Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral. (Credit: United Launch Alliance)

Space Coast nears 100 launches for the year

If Thursday’s launches are successful, they will get Florida’s Space Coast closer to reaching a record-setting 100 launches for the year.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn mission and the Atlas V launch from ULA would become the 95th and 96th launches this year. The record set in 2024 was broken by SpaceX when its Starlink mission on Nov. 10 became the 94th of 2025.