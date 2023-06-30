Florida cyclist has close call with oncoming train after running red light, video shows

A cyclist had a close call with an oncoming train after running a red light, as seen in a video making the rounds on social media.

The video, captured by Joel Franco in Miami Shores, shows a man riding through a junction with headphones in, according to Storyful. He's "seemingly unfazed" by the oncoming Brightline train passing through with its horn blaring behind him.

"Bro almost became a news story," Franco said.

The video was captured on Northeast Sixth Avenue in Miami Shores on Monday.

Photo: Joel Franco via Storyful

Brightline responded to Franco's original tweet with the video, thanking him for bringing the incident to their attention.

"The community's safety is important to us. It's imperative to keep a safe distance from the railroad tracks at all times," the company said.