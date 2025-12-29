Florida RV crash: 5-year-old, newborn killed in RV, Tahoe crash in Marion County, FHP says

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol said a newborn has died after an SUV and an RV collided in Marion County. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, on US Highway 27 and County Road 316. There were 15 people inside the RV, ranging in age from 5 to 59 years old. The 5-year-old died at the scene, FHP said. The Chevy Tahoe was driven by a 25-year-old female who was 35-weeks pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital, where she delivered the baby. The baby later died.



A second child – a newborn baby – has tragically died following a crash involving an SUV and an RV over the weekend in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Saturday morning on US Highway 27 and County Road 316. FHP said a Chevy Tahoe crashed into the side of the RV, which had 15 people inside, and caused it to roll onto its side, FHP said.

On Monday, FHP said the Tahoe was driven by a 25-year-old woman, who was 35-weeks pregnant. After the crash, she was rushed to the hospital, where she delivered the baby. The baby died at the hospital, FHP said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an RV and a Chevy Tahoe collided around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 on US Highway 27 and County Road 316.

FHP said the Chevy Tahoe was traveling west on County Road 316 when it went off the roadway prior to the intersection, drove onto the grass shoulder towards US Highway 27, where it collided with the side of the RV.

The RV was reportedly traveling south in the northbound lanes of US Highway 27, approaching County Road 316, FHP said. FOX 35 has reached out to FHP to clarify whether the RV was traveling in the wrong direction or not.

There were 15 people inside the RV, ranging in age from 5 to 59 years old. A 5-year-old child died. FHP described the injuries to the others in the RV as non-life-threatening.

Who was in the RV at the time of the crash?

5 years old (died)

9 years old

11 years old

13 years old

13 years old

14 years old

14 years old

15 years old

22 years old

35 years old

35 years old

37 years old

38 years old

39 years old

59 years old

Who was in the Chevy Tahoe?

FHP said the Chevy Tahoe was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Old Town, who was 35-weeks pregnant. On Monday, FHP said she was still in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"The Greenon Local Schools community is heartbroken following a tragic accident in Florida involving members of our school family. We mourn the loss of Tucker, who was a preschool student at Enon Elementary, and the son and grandson of our staff members at Greenon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time." - Statement from Greenon Local School District in Clark County, Ohio.

"We are deeply concerned for those affected and remain committed to supporting their well-being. The Emmanuel family and our community continue to lift them up in prayer. A school prayer gathering will be held on Monday. Additionally, we have established a GoFundMe page to provide support for those impacted. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details at this time. Thank you for your understanding, concern, and compassion."— Statement from Emmanuel Christian Academy Administration

What we don't know:

FHP said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

What you can do:

Emmanuel Christian Academy Administration has established a verified GoFundMe.