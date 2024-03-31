Florida Crime Files: Woman accused of stealing limited edition $1,800 bracelet from Magic Kingdom store

A woman is accused of swiping a limited edition Pandora bracelet from a Magic Kingdom store, a father and son are dead following an apparent murder-suicide, two unlicensed Florida drivers were arrested for drunk driving during driving lesson, and body cam footage shows a Gainesville police K-9 attack a woman sleeping in bushes: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Woman accused of swiping limited edition Pandora bracelet worth $1,800 from Magic Kingdom jewelry store

Intesar Khudair Lafta was arrested and charged with grand theft on Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: Orange County Corrections Department)

A Texas woman is due back in Orange County court this week after she allegedly swiped a limited edition Pandora Disney charm bracelet worth over $1,800 from a store display at Walt Disney World.

Intesar Khudair Lafta, a 45-year-old from Houston, was arrested on Dec. 18, 2023 and charged with grand theft, a third-degree felony, after the incident that unfolded at a jewelry store in Magic Kingdom, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the unnamed jewelry store inside the theme park shortly after 4 p.m., they met with store management who said one of the Pandora representatives noticed a bracelet from a temporary display was missing. The bracelet was from Pandora's limited edition Disney 100 collection and is worth about $1,900 after taxes.

The Pandora representatives was helping out a family at the register and when she stepped away to get a ring size, one of the guests allegedly concealed the bracelet. That guest paid over $140 for two rings, but not the bracelet, the affidavit said. She then left the store, passing all points of sale and had "no intention of returning the merchandise," the affidavit added.

Father, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Deltona home: deputies

A father and son were found dead at a Deltona home following an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, deputies said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) identified the two as Daniel Demarco, 55, and his son, Travis Demarco, 34.

At around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Sumatra Avenue after another resident of the home spotted their bodies and alerted authorities.

During an investigation, detectives learned Travis had shot and killed his father before turning the gun on himself, officials said.

Investigators learned Travis had been dealing with mental health issues, including a "serious condition" he was diagnosed with earlier this year. His father reportedly expressed concerns about his son's mental state and behavior and was helping him get treatment, VSO said.

2 unlicensed Florida drivers arrested after drunk driving lesson goes awry: 'What could possibly go wrong?'

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Two unlicensed drivers have found themselves behind bars after a drunken driving lesson went wrong.

Ely Ramiro Lucas, 27, and Eduardo Jose Merida Villatoro, 31, were both arrested after the incident that unfolded in a residential neighborhood in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Villatoro, who told deputies he has never had a valid driver's license or ID card, gave a driving lesson to his friend, who also didn't have a valid driver's license or ID card.

What Villatoro did have, however, was a car, deputies said.

"What could possibly go wrong?" deputies said.

Lucas took the wheel of his friend's car, which traveled "recklessly on and off the road and running stop signs," witnesses told deputies.

"This scenario did not make for a safe or successful ending," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Instead of hitting the brake, Lucas hit the gas and smashed into a parked car, which then smashed into an occupied house, deputies said.

No injuries were reported, but the home and car suffered about $20,000 worth of damage.

Bodycam shows Florida police K-9 attacks woman sleeping in bushes in Gainesville: 'Please stop!'

The Gainesville Police Department said a K-9 attacked a homeless person during the pursuit of a domestic violence suspect.

In a Facebook post, the department said they deployed a K-9 unit after 3 a.m. to help apprehend a felony domestic violence suspect who fled on foot on March 23.

The K-9 located part of the suspect's ankle monitor alongside the building while tracking him near 3100 NW 13th Street, leading them to an enclosed fenced-in area with a patch of bushes.

The K-9 handler spotted someone hiding behind the bushes and believed it to be the suspect - allowing the K-9 to make contact.

Soon after, the handler realized the person in the bushes was not the suspect and apprehended the K-9.

Body cam footage released by the police department shows the moments leading up to the case of mistaken identity.

The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling, "Please stop!" as the K-9 refuses to let go of her.

Eventually, the K-9 lets go, but the woman continues to scream in horror.

She was taken to Shands Hospital to receive treatment for punctures to their calf and thumb.

The suspect, Dovico Miles Jr., surrendered to the Alachua County Jail on March 27 and was charged with felony domestic battery.