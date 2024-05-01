1 hospitalized after shooting at Orange City mobile home park, officials say
Stream FOX 35 News
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Orange City early Wednesday.
Officials said the shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at a mobile home park located at 1440 East Minnesota Avenue.
One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.
No one has been taken into custody at this time.
FOX 35 News is working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.