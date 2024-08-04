Florida Crime Files: Mom accused of screwing nail into daughter's buttocks

A Florida mom is accused of screwing a nail into her daughter's buttocks, a Florida woman was allegedly caught with drugs in a bag labeled ‘Bag of Drugs,’ and a bloodied Florida man allegedly sics pitbull on deputies during chaotic roadside takedown: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida mom accused of screwing nail into daughter's buttocks

Jaclyn Goszczynski was arrested on July 26, 2024, and charged with child abuse. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida mom was arrested after she allegedly used an electric screwdriver to drive a nail into her 12-year-old daughter's buttocks, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Jaclyn Goszczynski, 40, was arrested on Friday and charged with child abuse after the alleged incident that unfolded on July 20.

According to an arrest affidavit, Goszczynski and three children were hanging picture frames when she approached her 12-year-old daughter and asked her, "Have you ever been screwed in the a**?" That's when the mom allegedly put an electric screwdriver to her daughter's left butt cheek and pressed down on the trigger, driving the screw into her buttocks, deputies said.

"The screw was stuck in the victim's buttock cheek until she took it out," the affidavit said, adding that the girl still had a visible mark on her backside.

No other details about the incident were released.

Goszczynski has since been released from the Pinellas County Jail after posting $25,000 bond, online jail records show.

Florida woman allegedly caught with drugs in bag labeled 'Bag of Drugs'

Lauren Riley was arrested and charged with several drug possession charges and possession of drug paraphernalia. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after a traffic stop yielded the discovery of several drugs stashed inside a bag labeled "Bag of Drugs," according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lauren Riley, 41, was arrested and charged with the following after the incident that unfolded in the area of 54th Avenue North and Haines Road in St. Petersburg on Saturday, according to an arrest affidavit:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of crack cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of hydromorphone

Possession of alprazolam

Possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Just before 11:30 a.m., Riley was spotted in her vehicle – albeit not at the wheel – without a seatbelt and rummaging around the passenger floorboard, the affidavit said. The trooper pulled the driver over and noticed a small, used and burnt piece of tin foil and a plastic straw in the car. Additionally, the driver said Riley was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was arrested for having an open container, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Riley was also asked to get out of the car as Florida Highway Patrol conducted a probable cause search, the arrest report said.

A bag labeled "Bag of Drugs" was reportedly found inside Riley's purse. Here's what troopers said they found inside the bag, according to the arrest affidavit:

Metal spoon

4 glass pipes with residue

Plastic baggies with white residue

Full needle

2 straws

3.25 grams of cocaine

1.75 grams of crack cocaine

1 gram of crystal meth

1.5 pills of hydromorphone

2 pills of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine

4.5 pills of alprazolam

Bloody Florida man allegedly sics pit bull on deputies during chaotic roadside takedown

Editor's note: Some of the photos and videos included in this story are graphic in nature and might be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

What started as a reported road rage incident in Dunnellon spiraled into a chaotic arrest involving a man, his pit bull, a naked child, over $15,000 in discarded bills and enough fentanyl to kill over 4,000 people, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Josue Hernandez, 38, is facing several charges after the incident that unfolded in the area of 17000 SW Highway 484 on Saturday evening:

Battery on officer (2 counts)

Resisting arrest with violence

Child neglect without great bodily harm

Trafficking in fentanyl (more than 4 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible fight in the road stemming from a road rage incident, and when a deputy arrived to the scene, he found one of the people involved in the alleged incident. That person, identified as Hernandez, was seen "throwing garbage out of the open windows of (his) vehicle," the affidavit said. This "garbage" was later determined to be over $15,000 in bills of different denominations, deputies said.

No other details about the road rage incident were made immediately available.

When the deputy tried to speak with Hernandez, he noticed he wasn't alone in his car. In the passenger seat was a naked and unbuckled child, and two dogs – one of which was an "aggressive" pit bull – were in the back, the affidavit said.

The deputy asked Hernandez to step out of the car seven times, but the suspect didn't listen, according to the arrest report.

"After my 7th time of requesting him to speak to me behind the car, he rolled the back driver side window down at which time his pit bull climbed halfway out of the window," the affidavit said. "He asked me, ‘Are you p***? Are you scared of dogs?’ He then sat up out of his seat and said, ‘I just fought one like you.’"

Hernandez then appeared to get into a fighting stance and put his hands up, at which time the deputy tried to grab his wrists to physically detain him, the arrest report continued. Hernandez allegedly resisted, and at one point, nearly pushed the deputy into the road on Highway 484, a busy, high-traffic area.

"I was in fear that he would push me into 484 and that we both could be hit by oncoming traffic. Multiple vehicles drove by us at close range during this incident," the deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit.

At this point during the incident, both Hernandez and the deputy were outside of the car. The report said that the deputy was trying to get Hernandez onto the ground to detain him, but Hernandez – again – would not listen.

"I was fearful that he was going to attempt to get into his driver seat and either drive away or get a weapon from his vehicle," the deputy wrote in the affidavit. "(The child) was still unbuckled in the front seat, and I absolutely could not allow the defendant to get into the vehicle to drive away for the sake of preserving the (child's) life."

The deputy wound up using his Taser on Hernandez twice. The second time, the deputy said that Hernandez was able to stand up, rip the Taser probes out and run in the other direction. Hernandez then called for his dog and apparently gave it commands to attack both the first deputy and the backup deputies that arrived during this moment, the affidavit said.

Other deputies used oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray to get the dog away from the deputies, the report said.

The report added that one of the deputies was able to take Hernandez down to the ground, but during their attempt to put handcuffs on him, the dog tried to attack the group. The dog was sprayed again.

Hernandez was successfully detained.

Marion County Fire Rescue then responded to transport him for his injuries. The extent of Hernandez's injuries is unknown at this time.

While he was on the gurney, he allegedly spit on one of the first responders and on the group of deputies.

As deputies canvassed the area along Highway 484, they found $15,415 in bills that Hernandez threw from his car, the affidavit added. He didn't explain why he was throwing money out of his car, a spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35.

Deputies also reportedly found several clear plastic baggies, which revealed 8.5 grams of fentanyl.

Additionally, the child that was in the passenger seat of the car is OK.