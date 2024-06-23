Florida Crime Files: McDonald's employee shoots at customer in drive-thru, police say

A Florida Mcdonald's worker is accused of shooting at a customer during a drive-thru dispute, a Florida uncle is accused of whacking his nephew in the head with a hammer over a poor paint job, and a Florida man is accused of smacking his girlfriend over a ‘honey bun’ pastry: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida McDonald's employee shoots at customers over drive-thru dispute: police

A McDonald's employee was arrested last week in Lakeland after she started shooting at customers following a dispute at the drive-through window, according to police.

Chassidy Gardner, 22, of Lakeland, was booked into the Polk County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 14, at around 1 a.m., Lakeland police officers responded to a reported shooting at the fast-food restaurant located on East Memorial Boulevard.

An investigation revealed an altercation began at the drive-through window when the customers "felt their order was incorrect", the Lakeland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers said Gardner got into an argument with the customers and was seen on surveillance video throwing a drink at them as they were leaving.

Two of the customers got out of the vehicle, opened the drive-through window and began throwing drinks at Gardner, who then armed herself with a gun, police said.

A different security camera appeared to show Gardner exiting the restaurant with her gun in hand.

While outside, officers said Gardner fired the weapon at the vehicle as it was leaving the area, striking the vehicle once.

"What’s becoming disturbing is us hearing more about these types of stories," Orlando Rolon, retired police chief of the Orlando Police Department said. "It’s unfortunate because once you fire that round, that round has no mercy. Wherever that round is going, whatever it strikes, it’s going to damage it or kill it."

Rolon said this "McMix-up" likely just changed her life forever.

"It was totally uncalled-for and unjustified for her to pull the gun on a customer through the drive-through, regardless of what the situation was, unless there was a risk of great bodily harm that was going to be brought on to her, or there is a situation where someone was engaging in some activity that could result in bodily harm," Rolon said. "I’m shocked that she had a weapon of that sort in a place such as a McDonald's as an employee."

A McDonald’s employee handbook on the McDonald’s website did not address weapons inside restaurants. Previous reports state the company abides by the laws of the state or region where the restaurant is located.

Florida uncle accused of whacking nephew in head with hammer over poor paint job

Daniel Pierre was arrested and charged with first degree murder and resisting arrest. (Photo: Palm Beach County Jail)

A Palm Beach County man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his nephew in the head with a hammer because "he does not do a good job," according to deputies.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies were notified by a nurse at a local hospital that a man walked in with a head injury, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the medical center, where they learned that the man had been reportedly hit on the head with a hammer by his uncle, Daniel Pierre, 47, at a job site in Loxahatchee.

According to the affidavit, the uncle-and-nephew duo worked together as painters and carpooled together to job sites. However, at 7 a.m. on Sunday, the nephew realized that his uncle had gone to the job site without him. He called his uncle multiple times, but didn't get an answer. Eventually, the nephew was able to get a ride from a neighbor.

The nephew arrived at the job site, where he overheard Pierre stating that he no longer wanted to work with him because "he does not do a good job," the affidavit said.

In a conversation with deputies, the nephew said that Pierre was walking behind him and allegedly whacked him in the head with a hammer.

The man's nephew fell to the ground and was unconscious, the affidavit said. When he woke up, he reportedly heard his uncle call for his friend to leave and they drove off.

Pierre left the scene and told his roommate he had killed his nephew, the affidavit said.

Pierre dropped the hammer where the incident happened, which was eventually recovered by detectives, according to deputies.

The nephew suffered life-threatening injuries that include a skull fracture and a brain tear and he was transported to another hospital, deputies said. He is still alive, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35.

Pierre was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.

Florida man accused of smacking his girlfriend over 'honey bun' pastry

A Pinellas County man was arrested Friday after he allegedly smacked his girlfriend in the face over a "honey bun" pastry, according to the arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Andre Eason, 47, and his girlfriend were in their car at 4:13 a.m. outside a Walmart Supercenter in St. Petersburg when the pastry scuffle began, according to deputies.

Eason smacked his girlfriend in the face, causing her face to turn red, the affidavit said.

The Florida man was placed in custody for domestic battery but was released later that day, according to online court records.