Florida Crime Files: Man allegedly takes stolen Amazon van on joyride, family attacked by 2 pit bulls

A Florida man allegedly took a stolen Amazon van on a 20-mile joyride, a Florida family and their pet dog were attacked by two pit bulls, and 19 people were arrested in a marijuana shop sting: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Florida man allegedly takes stolen Amazon van on 20-mile joyride: 'Is your package late?'

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly stole an Amazon delivery van from a driver in Ormond Beach and took it for a joyride.

"Is your package late?" the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

Matthew Darwin Houghtaling is charged with grand theft, meth trafficking and possession of weed after the incident that occurred in Volusia County on Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The Amazon delivery driver told deputies that he was delivering a package on Creek Bluff Way in Ormond Beach when a man, later identified as Houghtaling, went inside of the van and started it, according to an arrest affidavit. The Amazon driver tried to get Houghtaling out of the van, but he got away.

An Amazon manager contacted deputies because he was able to track the vehicle and watch the surveillance footage from inside, which showed Houghtaling reportedly "nodding off" while driving, the affidavit said. At this point, he was headed westbount on State Road 40 at 70 mph and stopped at a Circle K.

The 35-year-old was taken into custody at the Circle K gas station on State Road 40 and U.S. Route 17 in Pierson on Sunday evening before being turned over to Ormond Beach police.

'Terrified!': Family, pet dog attacked by 2 other dogs

Two pit bulls were captured on camera attacking a pug, with the owner also suffering bites during the brief incident.

Jeannett Vescovi, accompanied by her dog "Jenetto," was ambushed by the pit bulls while exiting her house. It all lasted less than 60 seconds.

"I was terrified. I was yelling, screaming for my husband to come out," she said.

Vescovi's family, including her son, daughter, and husband, intervened, using a chair to fend off one of the pit bulls. Unfortunately, this did not prevent the pit bull from grabbing Jenetto near his harness. Both Jeannett and Jenetto sustained injuries during the attack but were treated and released on the same day. Jeannett now bears scars and bruises on her leg.

19 busted in Florida 'pop-up' marijuana shop sting, deputies say

Nineteen people were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in a "pop-up" business in Winter Park that deputies said was illegally selling marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

"If you do the wrong thing, you gotta pay the price," said Jessie Santiago, who works at an Exxon gas station feet away from where the sting occurred.

In regard to the 19 people arrested, she said, "I would hope that they at least grasp a lesson from this."

Santiago goes on to say, "We do it the right way. We have our permits. We have everything going legally, so if you're just shopping, just shop properly."

An arrest report says undercover deputies walked into the shop Saturday, where they were able to purchase pot. After this purchase, the sheriff’s office secured a search warrant for the property and discovered nearly 60 pounds of suspected pot, about 2-and-a-half pounds of psilocybin mushrooms – also known as magic mushrooms – and other products at the vendors’ tables.