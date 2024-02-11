Florida Crime Files: $90K worth of jewelry stolen from store, man shot at estranged wife's boyfriend: Deputies

A man is being sought after he allegedly stole $90,000 worth of Cuban links from a Sanford jewelry store, a man is accused of firing shots at his estranged wife's boyfriend's car, a teen took a deputy on a high-speed chase for "fun", and a former school resource officer is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor: Here's FOX 35's Florida Crime Files.

Police searching for man who walked out of Sanford jewelry store with $90,000 worth of Cuban links

Sanford police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who took a tray of gold chains from a jewelry store.

According to an X post, the man walked into Gold King Fine Jewelers and took a tray of Cuban link gold chains worth $90,000.

Photos posted by the Sanford Police Department on X show the man taking off in a Black Mustang.

Man accused of firing shots at estranged wife's new boyfriend from car

A man was taken to jail after allegedly shooting at his estranged wife's new boyfriend over the weekend in Palm Coast, according to deputies.

Victor Smith, 46, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested on multiple charges including battery and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, just around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call about two men fighting in the parking lot of a Dollar General store on Matanzas Woods Parkway. Both men left the area in their cars before deputies arrived.

A few minutes later, one of the men called 911 saying he was chasing Smith's vehicle after the suspect allegedly fired five shots at his car. At least two bullets struck the vehicle, deputies said.

Both cars were later found headed northbound on US 1 and a traffic stop was made, ultimately leading to Smith's arrest.

He was taken to the Flagler County jail and later posted bond of $96,000, officials said.

Investigators learned the two had been fighting because the victim was currently living and dating Smith's estranged wife following their separation five months ago, deputies said in a news release.

Florida teen accused of leading deputy on 100 mph chase for 'fun'

A teenager has been arrested after leading a deputy on a high-speed chase in Marion County over the weekend, and he reportedly said the pursuit was just for "fun," officials said.

Michael Gonzalez, 19, of Ocala, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident began after a deputy saw Gonzalez run a red light at the intersection of SW 38th Street and SW 80th Avenue.

Deputies said Gonzalez was traveling at around 100 mph when he drove through the intersection.

The deputy tried to catch up with him to pull him over for a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to flee for multiple miles at speeds over 100 mph, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Former Orlando school resource officer arrested for having inappropriate relationship with minor, police say

A former Orlando Police Department school resource officer assigned to a school in Orlando was arrested amid an investigation into an inappropriate relationship he allegedly had with someone under the age of 18, according to police.

Darius Baker, who is employed by the City of Orlando through the My Brother's Keeper initiative, is assigned to the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) School in downtown Orlando, according to a press release from the police department.