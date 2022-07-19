Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations show rising numbers

article

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released data Tuesday that showed 4,444 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 4,168 a week earlier.

The data also showed that 429 inpatients were in intensive-care units, compared to 408 a week earlier. Florida has seen increased numbers of COVID-19 cases during the past two months as subvariants of the coronavirus have spread.

The Florida Department of Health released numbers Friday that showed the state had a reported 78,245 new cases of COVID-19 from July 8 through July 14.

Florida had topped 60,000 new cases in nine straight weeks and had topped 70,000 cases in six of the weeks, according to the Department of Health numbers.