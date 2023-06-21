Florida couple sue owner of sub that went missing near Titanic ship wreckage with 4 others

article

An Orange County, Florida couple has sued Richard Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions who's onboard a submersible that went missing Sunday night in the North Atlantic ocean.

Marc and Sharon Hagle filed the suit on February 15, 2023, after Rush reportedly refused to refund the couple the $210,258.00 they spent on an expedition that was supposed to take place in June 2018, court records show.

The Hagles originally signed a contract in November 2016, paying a deposit of $20,000 to participate in a submersible dive expedition onboard the vessel "Cyclops 2." The contract stated the couple would make two additional payments in October 2017 and February 2018.

By September 2017, the couple suspected that Cyclops 2 would not be ready for its initial dive, the suit alleges. They requested a refund, but Rush ensured the couple that if the timing was delayed — they could request a full refund.

In January 2018, the couple was served with new contracts requiring them to pay the full sum for the expedition, rather than the original payment schedule. A total of $190,258.00 was wired from the Hagles to OceanGate in February 2018. The new contracts also showed the Expedition named changed from "Cyclops 2" to "Titan."

Two months after that, OceanGate canceled the June 2-9 2018 Expedition, pushing it to July 2019. This expedition was also canceled because according to OceanGate, its contracted support vessel refused to participate. The Hagles were notified that the Expedition date would take place at an "unidentified time in 2020," the suit alleges.

When the Hagles requested a full refund in June 2019, OceanGate informed them the company was working on a full refund plan for them.

A couple of months later, OceanGate demanded the couple participate in a July 2021 Expedition — if they refused, they would not receive their refund.

Rush also promised the Hagles, that their money would be held in a separate escrow account, which it wasn't, the suit shows.

Rush is one of five people who are lost aboard the submersible 22-foot carbon fiber vessel that was reported overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s.

The submersible had a four-day oxygen supply when it put to sea around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate Expeditions, which oversaw the mission.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard said it is bringing in more ships and underwater vessels to search for the missing submersible after detecting sounds that provided a glimmer of hope days after it disappeared.