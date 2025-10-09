Florida couple scammed out of $2,500 after seeking help for Amazon Alexa device

The Brief Carol and Robert Stille fell victim to a scam while trying to fix their Amazon Alexa device, resulting in $2,500 in fraudulent charges on their credit cards. This incident highlights the risks of online scams and the importance of verifying the authenticity of tech support contacts. The case has been referred to the FBI, and the couple is disputing the charges with their banks.



A Marion County couple claims they were scammed out of thousands of dollars after attempting to resolve a problem with their Amazon Alexa device.

The couple said they thought they were calling Amazon’s technical support when they reached out for help after their Alexa system stopped working properly. Instead, investigators say they reached a scammer.

What we know:

The Stilles were experiencing issues with their Alexa device controlling their fan and light. In search of a solution, they searched on Google for Amazon's tech support number and contacted the scammer, believing him to be an official representative.

The scammer, who identified himself as "John," resolved the issue but then requested a valid credit card, claiming theirs was expired. The scammer gained remote access to the Stilles' devices, leading to fraudulent charges.

What we don't know:

Details about the scammer's identity and location remain unknown. It is unclear how the scammer managed to appear as an authentic Amazon representative.

What they're saying:

The Stilles told FOX 35's Matt Trezza they believed the tech support number was legitimate, so they granted access to their devices.

"We let him look at it. Then he wanted to look at our television to show us where we could get these free movies that we were entitled to," Carol Stille said.

Why you should care:

This incident serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of online scams, especially for those seeking tech support. It underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of contacts and being vigilant about sharing personal information.

What's next:

The case has been referred to the FBI for further investigation. The Stilles are disputing the fraudulent charges with their banks, and Amazon is working to educate consumers on scam avoidance.

Dig deeper:

For more information on how to properly access Amazon's customer service and technical support, visit Amazon's official page.