Florida couple says man tried to lure daughter into car

A security camera captured the moments a suspicious vehicle drove in front of a Winter Garden home multiple times. A couple who lives in the home said the driver of that car attempted to lure their daughter into his car.

The driver was seen passing by the front porch of their home, some six passes happening in just 15 minutes.

It happened mid-day on Labor Day as the couple's 9-year-old daughter played on the front porch of their neighbor's home with her 9-year-old friend.

Video of the incident shows the car stopping at least three times where it appears to get the girls' attention. The girls said the man asked them to come over. He also made inappropriate gestures with his hands that the girls did not understand, according to their parents.