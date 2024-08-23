Florida couple accused of supplying teen with weed for sex

Stream FOX 35:

A married couple was arrested last week for allegedly supplying the teenage child of a family friend with marijuana and electronic cigarettes for sex.

Kenneth Keene, 32, and Lillian Sanderfur, 28, of East Palatka, were both arrested on the following charges on Aug. 16, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office:

Keene: Lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim between 12 and 16 by an offender 18 years or older

Sanderfur: Lewd or lasvisious exhibition by an offender 18 years or older with a victim less than 16 years of age

The sheriff's office was first alerted to the couple's alleged behavior after the victim's mother – a friend of theirs at the time – reported "inappropriate text messages" between Keene and Sanderfur and her teenage child.

The Child Protection Team spoke with the child, who said Keene and Sanderfur would allegedly supply wee and e-cigarettes to "try and have sex with the teen," deputies said.

"Text message conversations between the victim and Keene were also sexualized in nature," the sheriff's office added.

Online jail records show that both Keene and Sanderfur remain in custody at the Putnam County Jail with $250,000 and $100,000 bond, respectively.