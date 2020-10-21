Florida county warns voters to beware of misinformation, intimidation

article

A Florida county is warning voters to beware of misinformation and voter intimidation campaigns that could cause confusion or distrust in our election systems.

The Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays, made the warning on Wednesday after receiving calls from voters asking if they are required to not only sign their return envelope when returning their vote-by-mail ballot but also to sign the ballot itself.

"It was reported that this information was being shared on a neighborhood social media site, as well as via phone calls. This information is incorrect. Voters are only required to sign the return envelope when returning their mail ballot,” Hays commented.

Hays also said that they have received calls from voters who were being told the incorrect hours for voting on Election Day. The polls will open at 7 a.m. on November 3rd and will stay open until 7 p.m.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) advises that before voters share a post, a link, or an email that contains election information, please check with their local election office to verify the information. They also advise voters to be careful of "manipulative content designed to make them angry or sad or create a sense of urgency to act. These are tactics used by groups who want to disrupt the election processes."

You can report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity at https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices.

