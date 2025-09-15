Florida convicted felon killed in deputy-involved shooting following 40-minute standoff: Deputies

The Brief A deputy-involved shooting took place Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Gainesville. Darian D. Holmes, 55, was allegedly armed and recklessly brandishing a firearm in the complex. Holmes was shot and killed by four deputies during the incident. Holmes had 14 prior felony convictions.



A Florida convicted felon is dead following a deputy-involved shooting that took place over the weekend after a 40-minute standoff, deputies say.

What we know:

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they responded to a call on Saturday morning regarding a suspicious person in the 6700 block of SW 4th Place, which is a densely populated apartment community.

The caller reported that a man was armed with a handgun and beating on the front door of their residence.

Deputies arrived at the scene and encountered the man, who they said was still armed, recklessly brandishing the firearm and making statements that indicated he was in a heightened state of crisis.

For approximately 40 minutes, officials say they attempted to negotiate with the man in an effort to safely resolve the situation.

However, at some point during the encounter, shots were fired. The ACSO said four deputies discharged their service weapons, striking the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died.

The man was later identified as 55-year-old Darian D. Holmes. During the initial response, deputies said they confirmed Holmes’ identity and learned he had 14 prior felony convictions, including two convictions for felon in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still working to learn more about the events leading up to Holmes banging on the door of the residence. It is currently unclear if Holmes and the person who made the call to deputies had ever met prior to the incident. The ACSO has not yet released the names of the deputies who fired their weapons.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct an independent investigation into the incident, which is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.