Florida consumer protection team shuts down 19 moving scams, recovering $27 million in fines, restitution

A total of 19 fraudulent moving firms have been shut down in Florida during consumer protection investigations, leading to the recovery of approximately $27 million in fines and restitution, the office of Attorney General Ashley Moody said Thursday in a news release.

Common signs of moving scams include sight-unseen estimates (when a company provides an estimate without ever looking at clients’ personal items), faulty or unavailable paperwork, businesses name changes or when a company demands full payment before a move.

Those who wish to report a moving scam can contact Moody's office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.

